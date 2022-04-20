ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Says He Is Ensuring Queen Is 'Protected,' Risks New Royal Rift

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Prince Harry said he wanted to make sure Queen Elizabeth II has "got the right people around her" in a new bombshell interview with NBC News' Today...

