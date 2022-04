If this is the third act of Christian Yelich’s otherwise outstanding career, consider it easily the most confounding one. First, there was the doubles-machine young Marlin, the one who hit the ball hard but never off the ground enough to truly take advantage of all that power – yet managed to post All-Star level production anyway. Then, briefly, there was the Milwaukee megastar, a truly elite slugger who mashed 80 homers in 2018-19 with a 1.046 OPS, winning one MVP and narrowly missing out on a second.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO