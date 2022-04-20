M25 cooking oil clear-up continues into second night

A cooking oil spill continued to cause havoc on the M25 on Wednesday, 24 hours after a road traffic collision involving an HGV.Motorists complained about queues on social media as specialist teams set about the clean-up operation.The M25 was closed from junction 23 to junction 25 near Hatfield to clear the oil after the collision, which occurred at 11.16am on Tuesday and saw large amounts of cooking oil spilled over the eastbound carriageway.Miles of stationary traffic was captured on camera by commuters on Tuesday on what was the first day back at work for many after the Easter bank holiday.A...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO