Accidents

M25 cooking oil clear-up continues into second night

By Long Reads
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cooking oil spillage on the northern part of the M25 motorway has caused disruption for nearly two days. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a lorry crash on the motorway in Enfield,...

BBC

Overturned lorry on A53 near Shrewsbury leads to road closure

A road in Shropshire has been closed after a lorry overturned. The A53 was shut in both directions between the Battlefield roundabout in Shrewsbury and the village of Bings Heath, following the crash just before 10:30 BST on Wednesday. West Mercia Police advised the road would be closed for some...
BBC

Coventry flat fire was an accident started by a cigarette

A fire at a block of flats was likely started by a cigarette which had not been been properly put out, firefighters said. Five adults and two children were led to safety from Nauls Mill House in Coventry after the blaze broke out on Saturday. At its height, 75 firefighters...
The Independent

Traffic chaos spills into second day after M25 cooking oil incident

A cooking oil spill continued to cause havoc on the M25 on Wednesday, 24 hours after a road traffic collision involving an HGV.Motorists complained about queues on social media as specialist teams set about the clean-up operation.The M25 was closed from junction 23 to junction 25 near Hatfield to clear the oil after the collision, which occurred at 11.16am on Tuesday and saw large amounts of cooking oil spilled over the eastbound carriageway.Miles of stationary traffic was captured on camera by commuters on Tuesday on what was the first day back at work for many after the Easter bank holiday.A...
BBC

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing onto Melbourne rooftops

An early-morning hot air balloon ride over Melbourne was more eventful than expected on Wednesday, when it crash landed on an apartment rooftop. No one was injured during the incident, which was filmed by passenger Jayde Magookin as he and 12 other people were bounced over roofs and treetops. Pilot...
#Cooking Oil#Vegetable Oil#M25 Motorway#North London#Bbc London#Traffic Accident#The Metropolitan Police#National Highways#Hgv
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
Daily Mail

Notorious fly-tipping hotspot dubbed 'The Road to Nowhere' on abandoned dual carriageway in Wales is restored to nature after campaigners help remove mountains of rubbish including 1,800 tyres

A notorious fly-tipping hotspot dubbed 'The Road to Nowhere' on an abandoned dual carriageway in Wales has been restored to nature after campaigners undertook a major clear up including the removal of 1,800 tyres. The disused road off the M4 in Newport was piled so high with waste it was...
BBC

NI health crisis: Elderly woman died after six-hour ambulance wait

An 89-year-old woman died at her home after a near six-hour wait for an ambulance, during which paramedics were twice dispatched to her but were diverted to other calls, her family has told BBC News NI. Kathleen Neagle died on 8 July 2021 in Dundonald, after being ill for a...
The Independent

The Great British Take-Off: Easter travel shambles saw problems across UK public transport network

The hundreds of waiting (and in many cases panicking) passengers may not have appreciated it, but on Sunday Thameslink brought about a rail miracle at London St Pancras.In a touching 2022 reimagining of the Easter story, the previously dead and buried 11.35am from London St Pancras to Luton Airport Parkway and Bedford was brought back to life.The risen train was one of dozens that was disrupted by a points failure at Stoat’s Nest Junction – a poetically named location on the main line from Brighton and Gatwick to London, halfway between Coulsdon and Purley.Some of the trains that were due...
Daily Mail

Le grand disaster! Eurotunnel chaos with hundreds 'stuck in a giant Calais CAR PARK' as IT glitch leaves hundreds more queuing to board Eurostar in Paris... as millions make journey home after Easter weekend

Britons braving 'Manic Monday' are facing chaos at the Eurotunnel after hundreds of people were left 'stuck in a giant Calais car park' for more than two hours while waiting to board cross-Channel services between the UK and France. People waiting to board Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services from France into...
BBC

Luton flats fire: Man who died had fallen from window, say police

A man who died following a fire at a block of high-rise flats had fallen from a window, police said. Bedfordshire Police said five officers had gone to Green Court in Hockwell Ring, Luton, on Thursday to investigate a series of attempted arson attacks. The force said when officers arrived...
The Independent

Rail strikes: Is a nationwide walkout on the cards and how will trains be affected?

Train travellers and passengers on the Tube are subject to regular strikes. But now the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has called a ballot of 40,000 members that it says could lead to the biggest shutdown of the rail network for decades.What is the state of the railways?Passenger numbers are less than 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, says the Department for Transport (DfT).The season ticket and Anytime fare revenue that underpinned the whole system has slumped. The taxpayer has been paying £1m per hour to keep trains running.A DfT spokesperson says: “To avoid a similar...
BBC

Stowaway cat rescued on North Sea platform

A stowaway cat who was flown ashore from a North Sea platform has been reunited with his owner - five years after going missing. The one-eyed cat was discovered on Thursday inside a shipping container that had been shipped from Peterhead. It emerged he had previously been a regular visitor...
BBC

Madeleine McCann: Parents welcome declaration of formal suspect

Madeleine McCann's parents have welcomed news that a German man has been formally made a suspect over the three-year-old's disappearance. Kate and Gerry McCann said it reflected progress in the investigation, adding they still hoped to be reunited with Madeleine, who went missing in 2007. Portuguese prosecutors made Christian Brueckner...
