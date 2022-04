The Colorado Rockies have raced out of the gate to an 8-4 start, good for the third-best winning percentage in the league after two weeks of the 2022 MLB season. Led by baseball’s home run leader C.J. Cron, free agent signee Kris Bryant, and pitchers such as Antonio Senzatela and Chad Kuhl, the Rockies have been a pleasant surprise for MLB fans. The lineup has been the best in baseball in terms of batting average and OPS- and it hasn’t been the infamous Coors Field effect, as the team has actually posted better hitting numbers on the road than at home.

