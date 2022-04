With the prep races coming to a close on Saturday, the field is now settled for the 148th Kentucky Derby. Qualifying horses, trainers and racing aficionados will spend the next two weeks making their way to Churchill Downs to prepare for what is widely considered to be “the greatest two minutes in sports.” And for the 27th year running, when the time comes, they’ll look to the Official Bugler of Churchill Downs, Steve Buttleman, to call them to the post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO