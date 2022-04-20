ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning Drop Very Winnable Game to Detroit, Fall further behind Toronto

By Christian Adams
thescrumsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning lost 4-3 to the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night. Once again there were stretches in the game where Tampa Bay did a lot of good things, but were unable to put a complete 60 minutes together. While the Lightning did dominate the first period, they would give...

thescrumsports.com

Comments / 0

