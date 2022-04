ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a series over the weekend where the University of New Mexico was swept by last-place San Diego State, the Lobos welcomed No. 9 Texas Tech to Santa Ana Star Field on Tuesday afternoon. To the surprise of Red Raider nation, the cherry and silver battled the entire game and walked it […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO