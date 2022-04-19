Central golfers defeat MFL MarMac

WAUSAU – Wausau Newman Catholic could not hold on to an early lead and dropped an 8-5 decision to Stratford in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game on Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School. Newman led 4-2 after three innings before the Tigers scored three times in the...
Staunton's Taylor Nolan had three hits in the Bulldogs' SCC victory on Tuesday at Vandalia. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) Three hits from three different Eagles fueled enough offense to enable Civic Memorial to fend off the Mascoutah Indians 8-7 in a Mississippi Valley Conference softball game at the Bethalto Sports Complex.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The East Rockingham softball and Spotswood girls soccer teams earned district wins Tuesday night. The Eagles held off rival Page County, 10-9, in Elkton. With the victory, East Rock improves to 8-4 overall (5-2 Bull Run District) while Page County drops to 6-4 overall (5-2 Bull Run District).
Comments / 0