Reds try to end road skid, take on the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (2-10, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5, fifth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -194, Reds +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the San Diego Padres looking to stop a six-game road skid.

San Diego has an 8-5 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Cincinnati is 2-10 overall and 0-2 at home. The Reds have hit nine total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer is seventh on the Padres with a .390 batting average, and has five doubles, two walks and five RBI. Manny Machado is 16-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson has two home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 10-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 1-9, .166 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.