Dozens of permits completed in Surprise in March
Here are commercial permits the city of Surprise completed in March:
COMMERCIAL UNCLASSIFIED
UNNAMED
14974 W. Mondell Road
MOBILe/manufactured home
17200 W. Bell Road
MULTI-FAMILY 2 UNITS
RANCHO TRUGOLD
17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (24 permits)
ESTIA AT SURPRISE FARMS VILLAS
17701 W. Bell Road (12 permits)
PARKING GARAGE
RANCHO TRUGOLD
17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (3 permits)
RESIDENTIAL GARAGE/CARPORT
17031 N. White Tank Vis
16435 W. Lava Drive
RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE
W RANCH
14367 W. Boca Raton Road
RESIDENTIAL MISCELLANEOUS
17200 W. Bell Road
RESIDENTIAL POOL/SPA
54 permits total
RESIDENTIAL SOLAR PV
134 permits total
SIGN/COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
R1 NAILS AND SPA
14537 W. Grand Ave.
PIONEER TITLE COMPANY
16920 W. Bell Road
SMART STOP SELF STORAGE
11658 W. Bell Road
ANIMAL MEDICAL CENTER OF SURPRISE
13839 W. Bell Road
T-MOBILE PH12011A
17100 W. Clearview Blvd.
SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINTS
14039 W. Grand Ave.
T-MOBILE - PH11608E
15699 N. Reems Road
UNNAMED
17386 W. Bloomfield Road
17422 W. Charter Oak Road
AXE THROWING AND ESCAPE ROOM
16630 W. Greenway Road
SINGLE FAMILY - DETACHED
149 total permits
TEMP TRAILER
13280 W. Rioglass Solar Road
TENANT IMPROVEMENTS
SALLY BEAUTY
14545 W. Grand Ave.
R1 NAILS
14537 W. Grand Ave.
INDULGENCE NAILS AND SPA
13733 N. Prasada Pkwy.
WEST VALLEY ENT
14877 W. Bell Road
Contact the city of Surprise Community Development Department at 623-222-3000.
