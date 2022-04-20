ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Dozens of permits completed in Surprise in March

 2 days ago
File photo

Here are commercial permits the city of Surprise completed in March:

COMMERCIAL UNCLASSIFIED

UNNAMED

14974 W. Mondell Road

MOBILe/manufactured home

17200 W. Bell Road

MULTI-FAMILY 2 UNITS

RANCHO TRUGOLD

17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (24 permits)

ESTIA AT SURPRISE FARMS VILLAS

17701 W. Bell Road (12 permits)

PARKING GARAGE

RANCHO TRUGOLD

17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (3 permits)

RESIDENTIAL GARAGE/CARPORT

17031 N. White Tank Vis

16435 W. Lava Drive

RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE

W RANCH

14367 W. Boca Raton Road

RESIDENTIAL MISCELLANEOUS

17200 W. Bell Road

RESIDENTIAL POOL/SPA

54 permits total

RESIDENTIAL SOLAR PV

134 permits total

SIGN/COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT

R1 NAILS AND SPA

14537 W. Grand Ave.

PIONEER TITLE COMPANY

16920 W. Bell Road

SMART STOP SELF STORAGE

11658 W. Bell Road

ANIMAL MEDICAL CENTER OF SURPRISE

13839 W. Bell Road

T-MOBILE PH12011A

17100 W. Clearview Blvd.

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINTS

14039 W. Grand Ave.

T-MOBILE - PH11608E

15699 N. Reems Road

UNNAMED

17386 W. Bloomfield Road

17422 W. Charter Oak Road

AXE THROWING AND ESCAPE ROOM

16630 W. Greenway Road

SINGLE FAMILY - DETACHED

149 total permits

TEMP TRAILER

13280 W. Rioglass Solar Road

TENANT IMPROVEMENTS

SALLY BEAUTY

14545 W. Grand Ave.

R1 NAILS

14537 W. Grand Ave.

INDULGENCE NAILS AND SPA

13733 N. Prasada Pkwy.

WEST VALLEY ENT

14877 W. Bell Road

Contact the city of Surprise Community Development Department at 623-222-3000.

