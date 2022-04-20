West Side undefeated in Malad tournament

NORTH LOGAN -- It's been a very demanding week for Ridgeline's boys tennis program, but it's sure been a gratifying one. The Riverhawks competed in Region 11 duals on back-to-back-to-back-to-back days and reigned supreme in all of them. Ridgeline's latest win, a 4-1 triumph over host Green Canyon on a pleasant Thursday afternoon, wrapped up the regular season region championship for the Riverhawks. Only Mountain Crest and Bear River -- opponents the Riverhawks beat 5-0 earlier this season -- stand in the way of an undefeated dual record for Ridgeline (12-0 overall in duals, 8-0 in region).

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO