Christa Margaret Lee passed away on March 22, 2022. She was 79 years old. Born and raised in Queens, NY, Christa enjoyed spending time in the apple orchards with her family in New Paltz. She also enjoyed her time living in Puerto Rico and London, as well as traveling to other parts of Europe. She worked in and retired from the insurance industry in northern New Jersey.

OBITUARIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO