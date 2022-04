Pete Maravich is one of the great shooting guards in NBA history. Maravich has had an illustrious career spent mostly with the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans/Utah Jazz. Maravich was an electric scorer who was known for his flash and creativity on the court and was an absolute offensive monster. During his career, he made 5 All-Star teams and led the league in scoring once, and before that, he dominated the college game with his wizardry on the ball at LSU.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO