Rutgers made its first transfer portal acquisition of the offseason on Tuesday when it landed a commitment from Loyola-Maryland guard Cam Spencer. Head coach Steve Pikiell and Spencer hit it off during his visit to Piscataway early this week, and now the Scarlet Knights have a sharpshooter ready to fill the hole left by guard Geo Baker’s eligibility running out.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO