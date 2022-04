STATESBORO, Ga. — The annual Eagle Football Alumni Association $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction is set for Saturday night in Statesboro. The event includes live entertainment, food and an open bar with all proceeds directly benefiting the Georgia Southern football program, as well as the Erk Russell, Tom 'Doc' Smith, and Roger Inman Scholarships that are available to the University's student-athletes, student managers and athletic trainers.

