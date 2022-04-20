ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen today: A fresh start in a new country

By WSHU
wshu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring World War II Eduard Tubin fled his Estonian home for the relative safety...

www.wshu.org

NME

Listen to The Lazy Eyes new single ‘Starting Over’

The Lazy Eyes have shared a striking new preview of their forthcoming debut album, ‘SongBook’ – a buzzy and melodic psych-pop sizzler titled ‘Starting Over’. Like most of the tracks on ‘SongBook’, the new single was initially written when The Lazy Eyes were still in high school. “I remember having an inkling for the verse on acoustic guitar and thinking ‘meh’ so I just left it be. After a while though, the song came back to me after jamming on the piano,” explained vocalist and guitarist Itay Shachar in a statement.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Country#Estonian
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
LiveScience

Where did the unicorn myth come from?

The unicorn is one of the most famous mythical creatures, often depicted as a white horse with a spiraling horn erupting from its forehead. It's not hard to imagine a horse with a horn, and for much of the mythical creature's history, people thought it actually existed. But where did this myth come from?
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Lonestar 99.5

The Shack BBQ Now Has a Food Truck

Big things are happening with The Shack BBQ these days. Of course we were all happy when the The Shack BBQ reopened under new ownership in June 2021 after being closed for almost a year. Since reopening, new ownership has come in and made a few changes while thinking about...
RESTAURANTS
itechpost.com

Taylor Swift Inspires Name of New Millipede Species

A recently made Ph.D. recently dedicated one of his findings to the pop star that helped him get through graduate school. The Ph.D. holder in question, entomologist Derek Hennen, recently named a millipede after singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as a way of expressing his gratitude for getting him through his academic career.
SCIENCE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Video shows explores going deep into a famous Missouri Cave

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Norwegian wine is fine

Nautical writer Peter Marsh suggested this little gem, something good (and tasty) evolving from climate change: The Slinde Vineyard, on a fjord in Slinde, Norway, is probably one of the last places you'd expect to find grapes growing, at 61 degrees north of the equator. BBC.com, in a story about...
DRINKS

