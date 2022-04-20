Listen today: A fresh start in a new country

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.

