ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person: Man Wanted on Domestic Charges

By Bill Keeler
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a Rome man, wanted on 2 separate warrants through the Rome Police Department. Police say, 29-year-old Anthony Aldi is wanted in connection with several domestic violence incidents, according to Officer Jeffrey Buckley of Rome PD. According to police, between...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted on domestic battery, arson charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After allegedly invading a woman’s home, injuring her, and later setting her van on fire, William Drummond has been indicted. The Peoria man is facing one count of home invasion and one count of domestic battery from an incident in October 2021. He is also facing one count of arson that took place in late January.
PEORIA, IL
WIBX 950

Utica Man Accused of Sneaking Drugs Through Back Door of Pub

A Utica man is facing charges after police say he tried to get into a local pub with drugs. In a written release the Utica Police Department says that officers with the Crime Prevention Unit saw 23-year-old Andrew Hallam of Utica "attempt to enter the rear entrance of the Celtic Harp on Varick Street" on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Police say Hallam had open bench warrants from the Utica City Court.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Two women stabbed on Oswego Street in Utica

Utica, N.Y. - A Utica man is in custody following a double stabbing on the 1300 block of Oswego Street, according to Utica Police. Officers responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police say 42-year-old Carlos Slone, of Utica, stabbed two women; one in the eye, the other...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of attacking girlfriend

ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of attacking his girlfriend and breaking her cell phone Sunday night, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said James O. Grier, of Rome, was in an argument with his girlfriend in New Hartford on Sunday, during which he struck her in the face. Police said the woman got a ride home on her own, and Grier continued the argument when he returned home at about 8 p.m.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Mohawk, NY
Mohawk, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Domestic Violence#Personal Income#City Police#Rome Pd#Aldi
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKTV

Large amounts of cocaine recovered following police chase

UTICA, N.Y. - Large amounts of cocaine were recovered by Utica Police Department after a chase. It happened around 8:30 p.m Friday. Police say they were patrolling the area due to recent gun violence when they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle immediately refused to comply and led the officers on a vehicle pursuit into the Town of Frankfort up Albany Hill.
UTICA, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy