Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji’s life is the stuff of inspiring sports movies — the underdog that triumphs against all odds for the final victory. As a high school senior, Agbaji was a formidable basketball player. Still, by the close of his high school year, he had not secured a scholarship offer from any elite university even though high school coaches throughout Kansas City sang his praises, according to The Kansas City Star.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO