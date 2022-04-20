ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

St. Louis faces San Jose, seeks 5th straight road win

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues (46-20-11, third in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-34-12, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits San Jose trying to continue its four-game road winning streak. The Sharks are 15-22-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least...

Detroit Sports Nation

Massive brawl erupts between Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues [Video]

Let’s flashback to April 22, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings took on the St. Louis Blues in a game that would eventually include a massive brawl. With 81 seconds left in the game, a melee ensued in which six Blues received 75 penalty minutes and five Wings 63 minutes. (Only Slava Kozlov avoided a penalty, although he was part of a dogpile.) Fighting majors went to Martin Lapointe, Jamie Pusher and Bob Rouse for Detroit and Mike Peluso, Ricard Persson and Stephen Leach for St. Louis. Fans threw the usual debris onto the ice and at the bench, and the Wings raised their sticks toward the crowd as security moved in. … The fight fans for both teams might have wanted fizzled. After several skirmishes, Osgood rushed to the aid of Rouse, who was being double-teamed. Somehow, Fuhr became the fourth man in and ended up sitting on Rouse’s back. As linesman Gerard Gauthier restrained Osgood, Fuhr paid him a visit along the end boards. They chatted a bit, Gauthier left for more violent encounters, Fuhr gave Osgood a pat and Fuhr skated to the other end of the rink. … Free Press headline: Roped and tied.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri to return vs. Kraken

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri tallied a pair of assists against the San Jose Sharks back on March 31 but hasn't played since, as he picked up an injury in the third period of that 4-2 win. According to Andy Eide of the NHL's official website, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Shea Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3

Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, keeping the Golden Knights’ slim playoff hopes alive.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sharks to Participate in 2022 NHL Global Series

San Jose will Open the 2022-23 Regular Season in the Czech Republic against Nashville Predators. SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League announced today that the San Jose Sharks will open their 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of 2022 NHL Global Series. The team is slated to play two games in a "home and home" series against the Nashville Predators at O2 Arena on Friday Oct. 7 and Saturday Oct. 8. The Sharks will also travel to Berlin, Germany prior to their games in Prague to complete their training camp in an exhibition match against Eisbären Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Oct. 4.
NHL
KTVZ

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.
NHL
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay hosts Nashville following shootout victory

Nashville Predators (44-28-5, fourth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-8, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Nashville after the Predators took down Calgary 3-2 in a shootout. The Lightning have gone 25-8-6 in home games. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Berube moves into third in wins among Blues coaches

With a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, St. Louis Blues Head Coach Craig Berube moved into sole possession of third in coaching wins with the franchise. The victory was Berube's 154th behind the Blues' bench, which passed the legendary Brian Sutter (153) for third. "Brian...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Rangers, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

