HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a reported shooting Friday in Northumberland County. First responders rushed to answer a desperate call in a rural neighborhood near Herndon. “He’s in the living room he has a gunshot wound to the throat, he’s hardly breathing…we’re going to need a helicopter at […]

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO