Miami, FL

These Are the Counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOxHzY00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 2,172,241 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 35,781 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Palm Beach County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 371,465 infections in Palm Beach County, or 25,684 for every 100,000 people.

Though Palm Beach County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Miami metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 348 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Palm Beach County, compared to 358 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Palm Beach County, FL 25,684 371,465 348 5,029
2 Broward County, FL 31,804 607,178 305 5,825
3 Miami-Dade County, FL 43,955 1,193,598 401 10,877

