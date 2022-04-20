ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Raleigh, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOxFE600 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Raleigh metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 370,203 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,420 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Raleigh than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Raleigh metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wake County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 290,399 infections in Wake County, or 27,748 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wake County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Raleigh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 100 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wake County, below the 119 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Raleigh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wake County, NC 27,748 290,399 100 1,050
2 Johnston County, NC 31,099 59,452 229 438
3 Franklin County, NC 31,358 20,352 103 67

