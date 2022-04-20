ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOxDSe00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 25,759 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,894 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Pine Bluff than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,588 infections in Jefferson County, or 26,394 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 389 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 409 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, AR 26,394 18,588 389 274
2 Cleveland County, AR 27,462 2,259 438 36
3 Lincoln County, AR 35,867 4,912 497 68

