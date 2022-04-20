ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagadahoc County, ME

These Are the Counties in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOxCZv00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 93,882 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,736 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-South Portland is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sagadahoc County in Maine has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,173 infections in Sagadahoc County, or 14,664 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sagadahoc County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 91 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sagadahoc County, below the 127 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-South Portland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sagadahoc County, ME 14,664 5,173 91 32
2 Cumberland County, ME 16,802 48,885 123 357
3 York County, ME 19,608 39,824 140 284

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Health
Local
Maine Coronavirus
Portland, ME
Government
County
Sagadahoc County, ME
Portland, ME
Coronavirus
State
Maine State
freightwaves.com

Family sues Amazon after truck crash kills Maine fisherman

The family of a Maine commercial fisherman who was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery driver in July 2020 has filed a negligence lawsuit against the online retail giant. In the suit filed Monday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court, Misty Fisher and her three children of Woolwich, Maine, also name the driver, Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Massachusetts, and several affiliated trucking companies with a history of safety violations.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Your Maine driver's license may not get you on a plane next year

(BDN) -- The vast majority of Mainers may not be prepared for the full enforcement of a federal law regulating state-issued identification. That could be a rude awakening for them after May 3, 2023, when the federal government stops accepting driver’s licenses and identification not compliant with Real ID for boarding domestic flights.
MAINE STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give it all away

I write many stories about entrepreneurs, business leaders, and billionaires. But very rarely do I see a billionaire say they "want to die broke." However, that is what Sioux Falls billionaire T. Denny Sanford has said. Sanford is worth $3.4 billion and wants to give it all away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSBS

Men Who Drowned In VT Lake Turn Out To Be From Massachusetts

More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Bangor, ME Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine judge rules intertidal zones belong to property owners

A Maine judge has ruled that the intertidal zone belongs to beachfront property owners but the ruling didn’t specify what activities, if any, might be allowed there. The decision was a setback for plaintiffs who sued last year to overturn private ownership of the coastal land between the high and low tide marks.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

The 1st apartment bidding wars come to southern Maine

Kyle Brunelle felt relieved that he and his girlfriend had finally found an apartment they liked in Portland. They leapt at the one-bedroom subleased apartment at $1,400 per month in the heart of the city, a rare find in a tight housing market where a listing may draw a dozen or more applicants with solid credit and rental histories.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 Lite FM

Record-Breaking Snow Reported in New York State

Shocking April snow brought nearly two feet of snow to some parts of New York State. Other towns reported record-breaking snow. The National Weather Service out of Binghampton reported record-breaking snow in the Town of Maine, New York. 11.4 inches of snow fell in one day in April. This shattered an old record of 6.9 inches set in 1983.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy