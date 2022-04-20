These Are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 85,770 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,475 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Savannah is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chatham County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 63,535 infections in Chatham County, or 22,134 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chatham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Savannah metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 304 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chatham County, compared to 303 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Chatham County, GA 22,134 63,535 304 874 2 Effingham County, GA 22,372 13,130 329 193 3 Bryan County, GA 25,373 9,105 254 91

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .