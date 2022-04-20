ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

These Are the Counties in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOx88G00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 96,958 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,965 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lubbock than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lynn County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,548 infections in Lynn County, or 26,653 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lynn County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lubbock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 654 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lynn County, above the 449 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lynn County, TX 26,653 1,548 654 38
2 Lubbock County, TX 31,026 93,528 439 1,324
3 Crosby County, TX 32,111 1,882 768 45

