ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

These Are the Counties in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOx7FX00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 156,109 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,844 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Syracuse, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,513 infections in Madison County, or 18,937 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Syracuse metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 177 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Syracuse metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, NY 18,937 13,513 177 126
2 Oswego County, NY 22,761 27,109 157 187
3 Onondaga County, NY 24,876 115,487 226 1,047

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
Madison County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Syracuse, NY Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Wisconsin, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs in February

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.4 million Americans quit their job in February 2021, up slightly from 4.3 million quits the previous month […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Recently Built Nuclear Power Plants in the US

Nuclear power plants are critical to the U.S. energy mix. The U.S. produces more nuclear energy than any other country in the world, and nuclear power plants account for about one-fifth of electricity production nationwide each year – a share that has remained relatively constant since the early 1990s.  Despite our reliance on nuclear power, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Big Reason People Are Moving To Buffalo, NY

Hate the weather? Just wait a few hours and there is a good chance it will change. If you live in Western New York, you already know how unique our weather can be. It is as equally frustrating. Here it is spring in Buffalo and we are worried about the next snow storm. But from the outside of Buffalo and looking in, apparently the weather we have can be considered a respite for those worried about the ever changing climate.
BUFFALO, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Kennewick-Richland, WA Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
RICHLAND, WA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy