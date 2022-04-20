These Are the Counties in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 156,109 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,844 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Syracuse, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,513 infections in Madison County, or 18,937 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Syracuse metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 177 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Syracuse metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Madison County, NY 18,937 13,513 177 126 2 Oswego County, NY 22,761 27,109 157 187 3 Onondaga County, NY 24,876 115,487 226 1,047

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .