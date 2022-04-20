ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

These Are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOx6Mo00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 47,620 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,071 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Warner Robins, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,155 infections in Pulaski County, or 19,079 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pulaski County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Warner Robins metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 682 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pulaski County, above the 369 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pulaski County, GA 19,079 2,155 682 77
2 Peach County, GA 22,847 6,161 493 133
3 Houston County, GA 25,912 39,304 324 491

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
