Weirton, WV

These Are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOx5U500 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 26,424 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,142 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Weirton-Steubenville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,710 infections in Jefferson County, or 21,993 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Weirton metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 474 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 472 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, OH 21,993 14,710 474 317
2 Brooke County, WV 22,005 5,011 457 104
3 Hancock County, WV 22,584 6,703 478 142

