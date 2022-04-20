These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 32,930 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,948 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Texarkana is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bowie County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,105 infections in Bowie County, or 21,421 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bowie County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Texarkana metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 461 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bowie County, compared to 475 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bowie County, TX 21,421 20,105 461 433 2 Miller County, AR 21,829 9,552 400 175 3 Little River County, AR 26,359 3,273 838 104

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .