These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 142,725 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,606 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Toledo, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 100,856 infections in Lucas County, or 23,326 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lucas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Toledo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 327 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lucas County, compared to 322 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lucas County, OH 23,326 100,856 327 1,413 2 Wood County, OH 24,280 31,548 272 354 3 Fulton County, OH 24,397 10,321 425 180

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .