ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOx3id00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 142,725 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,606 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Toledo, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 100,856 infections in Lucas County, or 23,326 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lucas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Toledo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 327 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lucas County, compared to 322 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lucas County, OH 23,326 100,856 327 1,413
2 Wood County, OH 24,280 31,548 272 354
3 Fulton County, OH 24,397 10,321 425 180

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Lucas County, OH
Health
Toledo, OH
Coronavirus
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
Lucas County, OH
Coronavirus
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Toledo Metropolitan Area#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs in February

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.4 million Americans quit their job in February 2021, up slightly from 4.3 million quits the previous month […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Madison, WI Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
MADISON, WI
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy