Waterloo, IA

These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOx1xB00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 40,819 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grundy County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,554 infections in Grundy County, or 20,695 for every 100,000 people.

Though Grundy County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Waterloo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 340 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grundy County, compared to 351 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Grundy County, IA 20,695 2,554 340 42
2 Bremer County, IA 22,177 5,496 331 82
3 Black Hawk County, IA 24,637 32,769 356 473

