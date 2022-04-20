These Are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 30,011 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,786 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Staunton-Waynesboro, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Staunton, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,661 infections in Staunton, or 23,151 for every 100,000 people.

Though Staunton City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Staunton metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 454 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Staunton, above the 318 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Staunton City, VA 23,151 5,661 454 111 2 Waynesboro City, VA 24,291 5,326 274 60 3 Augusta County, VA 25,467 19,024 286 214

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .