These Are the Counties in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEOwy2i00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 134,740 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,264 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Spokane-Spokane Valley, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stevens County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,118 infections in Stevens County, or 18,361 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stevens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Spokane metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 326 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stevens County, above the 278 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Stevens County, WA 18,361 8,118 326 144
2 Pend Oreille County, WA 18,867 2,494 272 36
3 Spokane County, WA 24,932 124,128 274 1,363

