April 20 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office arrests, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

TVFR run log

April 7

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Williams Street, Elliott Road, Brutscher Street, Pecan Court, Springbrook Road, Fulton Street, Ninth Street, Wilsonville Road, College Street, Haworth Avenue, Blaine Street, Oak Meadows Loop and Dayton Avenue.

TVFR personnel responded to a residential fire on Stone Road, a miscellaneous fire on Park Lane and a request for public assistance on Portland Road.

April 8

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Sherman Street, Hulet Lane, Brutscher Street, Providence Drive, Werth Boulevard, Middlebrook Drive, Springbrook Road and Hayes Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a care fire on Jacqui Court and a commercial fire alarm on Trestle View Court.

April 9

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on North Valley Road, Oak Meadows Loop, Elliott Road, Werth Boulevard, Wynooski Street, Meridian Street, Hampton Lane, Center Street and Hayes Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a residential fire on Sixth Street.

April 10

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Little Oak Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Hemlock Place in Dundee, Princeton Street, College Street, Third Street, Elliott Road, North Street, Sierra Vista Drive, Sarah Drive and Fulton Street.

April 11

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Elliott Road, Crestview Drive, Haworth Avenue, Aspen Street, Sierra Vista Drive, Blume Lane, Third Street and Dudley Road.

TVFR personnel responded to a residential fire on Laurel Drive.

April 12

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Namitz Court, Burlington Drive, Fox Farm Road in Dundee, Center Street, Fulton Street, Elliott Road, Roberts Lane, Oak Meadows Loop, Hulet Lane and Brutscher Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a request for lift assistance on Second Street.

April 13

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Upland Drive in Dundee, Elliott Road, Everest Road, Fulton Street, Lauren Court, Corinne Drive, College Street, and Brutscher Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a mutual aid call on Franklin Street.

April 14

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Brutscher Street, Kramien Road, Larkins Road, Springbrook Road, Garfield Street, Crestview Drive and Fulton Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a commercial fire on Villa Road.

Sheriff's office arrests

April 11

Gibran Anthony Delao, 29, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree assault. Bail was set at $15,000 and the case remains open.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

April 8-14

Kaeleb James Johnson-Hawney, 28, of Newberg, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (PCS) and a warrant from another agency or state.

Ricardo Bajonero Morales, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Caleb Andrew Stevens, 24, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct, second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Seth Allen Turpen, 35, of Carlton, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked and PCS.

Cheyenne Hess, 53, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Chad Mitchell Hall, 38, of Albany, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Frank Ilich Franco, 27, of Portland, was arrested for reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended, DUII, failure to appear on a criminal citation, eluding a police officer, hit and run and recklessly endangering another person.

Steven Ray Helzer, 30, of Dayton, was arrested for PCS.

Elijah Job Wilson, 22, of Newberg, was cited for throwing burning material from a vehicle.

Matthew Thad Criswell, 25, of Amity, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitution or costs.

Carry Grant Marshall, 41, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Karissa Marie Lebeda, 27, residence unknown, was arrested on a warrant or citation and third-degree theft.

Gibran Anthony De La O, 29, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree assault.

Shannon Marie Erickson, 48, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

Marcos Israel Gispert-Avalos, 52, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Scott Rene Welcome, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.

Jose Luis Cruz Crisostomo, 18, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and DUII.

Barbara Ross McMullin, 59, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering another person.

Sheena Dawn Pitcher, 38, residence unknown, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

