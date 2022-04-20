ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Tiger golfers tops at home tournament

By Gary Allen
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Sports round-up: Newberg's Ray Greller shoots a three-over-par 75 to tie for medalist honors

The Newberg High School boys golf team scored a first-place finish in its home meet at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course on April 11 with a score of 307.

The Tigers squeaked by the Bowmen from Sherwood High School, who earned a 317 on the par-72 course.

Newberg's Ray Greller shot a three-over-par 75 to share medalist honors with Ka'ena Kaulia of Forest Grove and Isaac Ramberg of Glencoe.

The Tigers saw strong performances from its entire line-up: Greller (75), Palmer Thompson (77), Garrett Swartout (82), Drew Harris (78) and Liam Flanagan (77) all finished within 10 strokes of par.

After three matches in the young Pacific Conference season, Greller sits in second place with a net score of 227, 15 strokes behind Kaulia. Swartout is in sixth place with a net score of 237, while Thompson holds firm in eighth place at 239.

As a team, Newberg is in first place with 40 points, Sherwood is second at 36 and Forest Grove is third at 32 points.

Next up for the Tigers is a league tournament April 18 at Pumpkin Ridge.

NHS baseball

The Tigers remained winless in Pacific Conference play on April 11 with a 3-0 loss to Yamhill County rival McMinnville in the first of three games against the Grizzlies.

The Tigers lost a game 12-2 to the Grizzlies on April 13 and suffered a further setback against McMinnville 16-0 on April 15.

After its trio of games against Mac, the Tigers (0-6 in league, 1-11 overall) were slated to face Century in a three home-and-way series on successive days beginning April 19.

St. Paul baseball

The Buckaroos remained undefeated on the season after an April 12 away game against Vernonia was cancelled.

St. Paul sat at 6-0 in Casco League play, 9-0 overall, as it prepared for a doubleheader versus the Loggers on Friday at home. The Bucks emerged with two wins, shutting out the Loggers 10-0 in the first game and earning a 7-3 victory in the second.

The Bucks will next take on league foe Nestucca in a three-game series that begins with a home match on April 19, then travels west for an away doubleheader against the Bobcats on April 22.

NHS softball

The Tigers suffered their second loss of the season on April 11 in a 5-1 non-league title against Canby at home. Then Newberg (11-3 overall) lost a 7-1 game to Tigard of the Metro League on April 13.

Newberg boasts a 11-3 record as it prepares to begin Pacific Conference play with an April 19 tilt versus Sherwood.

SPHS softball

The Buckaroos saw a pair of games versus league rivals Gaston and Vernonia cancelled on April 11.

The Bucks took on conference foe Portland Christian on the road April 15, winning 15-12, then took on Knappa on the road on April 18.

With the win the Bucks ascend to seventh in the nine-team leage with a 2-4 league record (3-6 overall).

St. Paul track and field

The Buckaroo girls had a strong showing at the Rob Franks Invitational meet on Saturday at Banks High School.

Sophomore Meredith Coleman earned a third-place finish in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 14.29 seconds. Sophomore Gracie Koch was sixth with a 14.40 as well.

Jumior Halsie Hempfling was fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 70.11, with junior Frankie Lear earning a sixth-place finish in the race at 72.81.

The 4 x 100 relay team of Hempfling, Stella Koch, Lear and Koch brought home third place with a 55.49, with the same quarter earning a second-place finish in the 4 x 400 relay as well.

Koch lept 31 feet 5.25 inches in the triple jump to secure a third-place finish as well.

On the boys side junior Gage Cook logged a personal best 11.64 seconds to earn second place in the 100 meters.

Jackson Cook, a junior, was fifth in the 800 meters with a PR time of 2:13.70.

NHS girls rugby

The Tigers suffered a 29-15 loss to the Valley Panthers, a McMinnville-based team, on April 9 to go 0-3 on the young season.

NHS sophomore Sofia Uribe Zapien was named player of the match with back-to-back tries in the loss.

Next up for the Tigers is an April 16 match against the Renegades, a team with players from West Linn, Wilsonville and Clackamas.

NHS girls track and field

The Tigers took on Liberty High School in a dual meet on April 13 on the road. Newberg easily outdistanced the Talons 101-42 as it prepared Friday for its home meet, the Chehalem Track and Field Classic. Newberg finished in ninth place with 25 points at that meet.

Junior Aubree New earned fifth place in the shot put with a heave of 33 feet 1 inch, then secured a sixth-place finish in the discus at 94-4, a personal best.

The senior pair of Noela Nichols and Alexa Beaudry threw 98-11 and 98-10, respectively, to bring home third- and fourth-place finishes in the javelin. Payton Kelley, a junior, earned an eighth-place finish in the competition with a throw of 94-5 as well.

Senior Emily Negra finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with a 7-6 in the pole vault, while senior Josie Willcuts lept 15-1.75 for eighth place in the long jump. Willcuts finished sixth in the triple jump as well, leaping 30-6.25.

NHS boys track and field

The Tigers demolished the Talons in an April 13 meet on the road last week. The win helped prepare Newberg for its home meet, the Chehalem Track and Field Classic, on Friday at Loran Douglas Field.

Newberg finished with 71 points to outdistance Camas High School with 64 and Sherwood at 61 points.

Junior Garrett Chaffee was third in the 400 meters with a time of 51.53 seconds, junior Anthony Giesch was second at 8:50.78 in the 3,000 meters and his brother Zachary finished ninth at 9:09.15.

Caleb Graham, a junior, was eighth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.14.

The quartet of Chaffee, Brody Compton, Sam Murphy and Blake Smith finished fifth in the 100-200-400 sprint medley relay.

In the field events, junior Kaizen Sekiguchi was sixth in the shot put with a heave of 41 feet 10 inches, with senior Grant Dickenson earning a tenth-place finish in the event with a 39-4 mark. Sekiguchi was third in the discus as well, chucking the disc 134-5.

Senior Gavin Korkeakoski was third in the javelin with a mark of 174-8; Joshua McClatchey was seventh at 141-6.

Mason Clay, a junior, earned a sixth-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 5-8, while junior Kai Clark was fourth in the pole vault at 10-6.

Blake Smith was tops in the long jump, earning first place with a leap of 21-10.25. Senior Blake Smith finished in second place at 41-8 in the triple jump; senior Christian Buck was eighth at 39-8.5.

