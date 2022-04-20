Molalla FBLA shines at state conference

Over the course of the three-day event, Molalla chapter members attend workshops and compete together

For three days the Molalla High FBLA Chapter participated in the 2021-2022 Oregon FBLA State Business Leadership Conference in Portland.

Students competed in various competitions, attended workshops and were involved in an awards ceremony.

The Indians came away with some individual awards, including Rodney Gray's first place in Economics, Jordan Niang got second in Journalism and Public Speaking, Tanner Foss-Howard was third in Social Media Strategy and fifth in Business Calculations.

Edgar Eufragio Morales was third in Personal Finance, Emma Walsh finished third in Intro to Business Communications, McKenzie Blackman was third in Business Plan and fifth in Spreadsheet Applications, Madison Talarico was third in Help Desk, Matthew Craig was fourth in Word Processing, and Keona Gates, Kalea Lopes and Ella Ward snagged a fourth in Business Plan.

Additionally, Molalla High School Principal Brad Berzinski was awarded the 2022 Administrator of the Year award from Oregon FBLA.

Molalla FBLA members who finished in the top four of their competitions can attend FBLA's National Business Leadership Conference in Chicago, Illinois June 27 to July 3. The Molalla chapter is currently engaged in fundraising to help defray costs to the conference.