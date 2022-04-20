ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla FBLA shines at state conference

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVF6G_0fEOvUip00 Over the course of the three-day event, Molalla chapter members attend workshops and compete together

For three days the Molalla High FBLA Chapter participated in the 2021-2022 Oregon FBLA State Business Leadership Conference in Portland.

Students competed in various competitions, attended workshops and were involved in an awards ceremony.

The Indians came away with some individual awards, including Rodney Gray's first place in Economics, Jordan Niang got second in Journalism and Public Speaking, Tanner Foss-Howard was third in Social Media Strategy and fifth in Business Calculations.

Edgar Eufragio Morales was third in Personal Finance, Emma Walsh finished third in Intro to Business Communications, McKenzie Blackman was third in Business Plan and fifth in Spreadsheet Applications, Madison Talarico was third in Help Desk, Matthew Craig was fourth in Word Processing, and Keona Gates, Kalea Lopes and Ella Ward snagged a fourth in Business Plan.

Additionally, Molalla High School Principal Brad Berzinski was awarded the 2022 Administrator of the Year award from Oregon FBLA.

Molalla FBLA members who finished in the top four of their competitions can attend FBLA's National Business Leadership Conference in Chicago, Illinois June 27 to July 3. The Molalla chapter is currently engaged in fundraising to help defray costs to the conference.

Comments / 0

Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded landArt illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the college's Alexander Gallery, located on its Oregon City campus in the Niemeyer Center at 19600 Molalla Ave. The collection of paintings, installations, photography and texts follow a central theme of showcasing Native American ancestors who stewarded land along the Willamette River as well as the diverse populations who worked on the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla High on probation after OSAA investigation

MHS administrators are working to implement training, incident response policies after incidentFollowing an investigation into an incident at a Jan. 28 boys basketball game, Molalla High School has been placed on probation for one year, beginning March 31. In January, student athletes from Gladstone High School reported that MHS fans appeared to be wearing blackface and taunting Black basketball players on the opposing team. Additionally, Gladstone students reported an adult showing an image of a confederate flag in their direction. The Oregon School Activities Association hired an independent investigator to look into the allegations. In a letter...
MOLALLA, OR
