Oakland, CA

Orioles look to end 5-game road skid, play the Athletics

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (3-8, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-5, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -127, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to stop a five-game road skid.

Oakland is 6-5 overall and 2-0 at home. The Athletics are 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore is 3-3 at home and 3-8 overall. The Orioles have a 1-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has a .242 batting average to rank eighth on the Athletics, and has . Sean Murphy is 9-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has a double and a home run while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 7-for-40 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 3-7, .209 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), A.J. Puk: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Austin Allen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

