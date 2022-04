Bethenny Frankel’s daughter Bryn looked fabulous in a pink dress as rumors circulate that her mom could return to the newly-announced ‘RHONY’ spinoff. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel was spotted in the City of Angeles with her 11-year-old daughter Bryn on Wednesday, March 23. The two were seen holding hands as they headed to the celebrity hotspot Craig’s. Bryn rocked a fabulous pink, spaghetti strap dress as she walked beside her mother. The tween completed her look with chunky, pink, circular earrings, small patterned clutch and bright green sneakers.

