San Jose, CA

St. Louis faces San Jose, seeks 5th straight road win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

St. Louis Blues (46-20-11, third in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-34-12, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits San Jose trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 15-22-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 33 total goals.

The Blues are 31-8-6 in Western Conference play. St. Louis is second in the Western Conference recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.6 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, St. Louis won 4-1. Brandon Saad scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier has 73 total points for the Sharks, 33 goals and 40 assists. Nick Bonino has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 55 total assists and has 74 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has 10 goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-5-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 5.1 goals, 9.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Community Policy