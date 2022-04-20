ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aaron Paul reveals touching gesture he made to Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston after birth of baby

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oduza_0fEOpaHZ00

Aaron Paul has revealed the touching gesture he made to his former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston following the birth of his second child.

Paul announced last year that he was expecting another baby with his wife, the actor and director Lauren Parsekian.

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC crime drama, told Jimmy Fallon that he had asked Cranston to be his child’s godfather.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , the actor said: “[Cranston] has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.

“He said ‘no’,” Paul joked.

Speaking seriously, the actor expressed a deep-rooted affection for his former co-star, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad .

“No, he was very excited, very honoured. I love the man to death, he’s one of my best friends in the world,” he said.

Paul and Cranston are both set to reprise their Breaking Bad roles in the sixth and final season of spin-off Better Call Saul , which premiered earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdkRD_0fEOpaHZ00

“It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again,” Paul told Fallon. “It was strange.”

Better Call Saul can be watched on AMC in the US and on Netflix in the UK.

Read The Independent ’s review of the new season’s first two episodes here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Better Call Saul fans furious after show reveals huge spoiler one week before final season begins

Better Call Saul fans have been left feeling frustrated by the official reveal of a big moment from the final season.The news was shared on the Breaking Bad prequel series’s Twitter page, which left many feeling excited.However, a large contingent of fans questioned why the news had to be announced as it would have proved a nice surprise for unsuspecting viewers when the show returns later this month.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*It has been revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final batch of episodes, reprising their respective roles of Walter White and...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Aaron Paul admits he didn't think his Breaking Bad character's guest appearance on Better Call Saul would work... and he was 'shocked' that producers announced the secret

Aaron Paul has revealed in a new interview that he initially didn't think it was even feasible for his Breaking Bad character to make a guest appearance on the spinoff Better Call Saul. The 42-year-old Westworld actor shared with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that he 'didn’t initially see how'...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Online: Where to Stream the ‘Breaking Bad’ Spin-Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The craftiest lawyer in New Mexico is coming back to the courtroom, as Better Call Saul returns for its sixth and final season. Chronicling the origin story of Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul has grown into one of the best TV series in its own right. In its first five seasons, the show raked in a combined 39 Emmy nominations and one win, with special praise for Bob Odenkirk’s leading role...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Parsekian
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Jimmy Fallon
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

Is Victoria leaving The Young and the Restless?

THE DRAMA continues to unfold on the long-running TV drama, The Young and The Restless. Among the conflict surrounding Jordi Vilasuso's firing from the soap opera and the exit of his fan-favorite character Rey, Y&R fans are curious to know if Victoria Newman is the next character to leave the show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Bad#Amc#Better#Pinkman
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy