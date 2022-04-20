ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles hope for brighter outcome against A’s

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAl7F_0fEOicnY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DAHt_0fEOicnY00

The Baltimore Orioles hope a change from night to afternoon play will create a change in fortune when they seek to snap a two-game losing streak against the host Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The third of four games in the series was originally scheduled to be held at night, but a wet weather forecast for the evening prompted the contest to become an afternoon affair. The teams are scheduled for another afternoon game in the series finale on Thursday, weather permitting.

The Orioles have been a better team in the day than at night in the early going. They’ve gone 2-3, with wins over the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, in their first five day games, as opposed to a 1-5 mark at night, including defeats in the first two games at Oakland.

The A’s have gone 4-2 at night and 3-3 during the day during their surprising 7-5 start that has featured two pitching gems against the Orioles.

One night after Frankie Montas teamed with Domingo Acevedo, Justin Grimm and Dany Jimenez in a 5-1 win on Monday, Cole Irvin joined with Zach Logue, Ryan Castellani, Sam Moll and Zach Jackson in a 2-1 win in the rematch.

Oakland manager Mark Kotsay applauded his relievers for being ready, especially Logue, who made his major league debut and picked up the win, and Jackson, who made the most of his first career save opportunity.

“The mentality down there is get 27 outs,” Kotsay said of the team effort. “I’m really happy for Zach Logue, getting out there and making his debut. … Really fun night for us overall. Good outcome.”

On Wednesday, the A’s will send Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 1.93 ERA), their best starting pitcher in the early going, in search of the team’s third straight win.

The 26-year-old right-hander allowed just two runs over 9 1/3 innings in his first two starts of the season, on the road at Philadelphia and Toronto. The A’s split 4-1 decisions in those contests.

Jefferies has appeared in eight games in the majors over three seasons but never faced the Orioles. In fact, he’s never gotten a decision in a home game despite a 2.70 ERA in two career starts in Oakland.

The Orioles will give the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-1, 5.23 ERA) for his third start of the season.

The 31-year-old right-hander rebounded from a five-inning, five-run season debut on April 9 at Tampa Bay with 5 1/3 strong innings against the New York Yankees last Friday, limiting the visitors to one run during a no-decision.

Lyles, who pitched previously in the American League West for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, is more familiar with the Oakland mound than Jefferies is. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in three road starts against the A’s, and 3-2 with a 4.22 ERA in eight games, including six starts, against Oakland overall.

The Orioles have out-hit the A’s 15-12 in the series but have gone just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and have stranded 17 baserunners.

Baltimore batter who struggled the most on Tuesday was Austin Hays, who stranded five baserunners in his first three at-bats. He was playing just hours after having heard that his friend, fellow outfielder DJ Stewart, had been designated for assignment.

“Great guy and a great teammate,” Hays said of Stewart, who was 0-for-3 with the Orioles this season. “He had a tough camp, getting hit in the hand and didn’t have too many at-bats. I hope he gets claimed by somebody and gets an opportunity to show what he can do.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Cashman nearly traded struggling slugger to the Padres

General manager Brian Cashman did a poor job putting together the New York Yankees’ roster this off-season, committing too much optimism and faith in players who struggled considerably last season. After 13 games into the regular season, the most disappointing player has been Joey Gallo, who hosts an abysmal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and MLB playoff predictions will provide additional perspective
MLB
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
NESN

Clint Frazier of the Chicago Cubs Has Appendicitis

The Chicago Cubs have placed Clint Frazier on the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The good news for Frazier is that this injury is nothing neurological, something he dealt with when he was a member of the New York Yankees. With the Yankees, Frazier suffered a concussion which led to possible vertigo, although the team never released a complete diagnosis. This time, however, it’s appendicitis that has shelved Frazier. Assuming there are no complications, Frazier should be able to return to the Cubs in 10 days.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Justin Grimm
Person
Dj Stewart
Person
Domingo Acevedo
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Jordan Lyles
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent from lineup Wednesday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Alberto started on third base Tuesday and drove in the Dodgers' only run of the game, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Justin Turner is on the hot corner and hitting fifth, while Edwin Rios is entering the lineup as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-nine batter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees, Padres reportedly discussed Joey Gallo deal in spring training

Coming off a frustrating half-season in the Bronx last season, Joey Gallo was an oft-speculated trade candidate throughout the offseason. The Yankees indeed explored trade scenarios involving the 28-year-old slugger after the lockout, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reports Thursday morning that the Yanks spoke to the Padres about a possible swap during spring training.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy