Bigfork, MT

Vikes and Vals track squads take first at Dilly Bar meet in Ronan

By JEREMY WEBER
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork Eagle
 2 days ago

The Vikings and Valkyries track teams picked up another pair of convincing wins in Ronan Saturday, both taking first place at the annual Dilly Bar Meet.

The Vikings earned the top spot in nine of the meet’s 16 events and were in the top three in 13 of them as the Bigfork Boys compiled 208 team points to finish far ahead of second-place Mission’s 80. Charlo was in third at 64 points.

The Vikings used a true team effort to win the meet, getting individual first-place finishes from eight different athletes along with a victory in the 4X100 meter relay.

George Bucklin set a new personal record of 6 feet, 4 inches to claim first in the high jump while Levi Peterson’s new personal record of 41 feet, 9.75 inches earned him the top spot in the triple jump.

Joseph Farrier was a winner in the 100 meters at 11.69 seconds, Jack Jensen won the 1,600 meter race with a time of 4:43.19, Levi Taylor used a toss of 43 feet, 8 inches to win the shot put, Braeden Guse’s throw of 128 feet, 11 inches won the discus and Tristen Herd cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.

The Vikings took the top four spots in the 110 meter hurdles, led by Isak Epperly’s time of 17.25 seconds. Cole Knopik took seconds, Andrew Olson was third and Nick Walker took fourth.

The 400-meter relay team of Jackson Abney, Trevor Hill, Bucklin and Farrier took first in their event with a time of 45.64 seconds while the team of Herd, Peterson, Maddox Mater and Wyatt Johnson took second.

Along with Peterson’s PR in the triple jump, Wyatt Barnes took second in the event and Taylor was third.

The Valkyries earned first in eight of 16 events, including taking the top two spots in seven of them, as they compiled 193.5 points to outpace second-place Ronan, which finished with 11.5.

The Valkyries also spread out their victories, with seven different athletes earning individual top finishes along with a win from the 400-meter relay team.

Chloe Raats was the winner in the 100 meter dash with a time of 1:04.65 with Afton Lambrecht just behind in second at 1:06.59. Hannah Ayers won the 800 meter race posting new PR of 2:48 while Claire Jensen was second with a PR of 2:50.

Lilly Tanko took first in the 100 hurdles with a new PR of 16.84 seconds while Inga Turner also set a PR of 17.71 seconds to take second.

Madison Chappuis set a PR in the shot put with a toss of 31 feet, 9 inches to take first while Scout Nadeau was just behind her in second with a throw of 31 feet, 8 inches. Nadeau also took first in the discus with a toss of 95 feet, 8 inches.

Turner was first in the high jump as she cleared 4 feet, 10 inches while Braeden Gunlock was second at 4 feet, 6 inches.

Emma Pouwers set a PR of 15 feet, 6 inches to win the long jump while Gunlock and Ayers tied for second at 15 feet, 2 inches, also a PR for both athletes.

The 400 meter relay team of Danika Bucklin, Tanko, Raats and Lambrecht won their race with a time of 52.11 seconds while Ayers, Turner, Coralyn Shillam and Ellie Jordt were second at 53.61 seconds.

Both squads are scheduled to be back in action Saturday at the Seeley-Swan Invitational.

Jack Jensen runs to a first-place finish in the 1,600 meter race at the Dilly Bar Meet in Ronan Saturday. (Scot Heisel/Lake County Leader)

Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork, MT
ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

 https://bigforkeagle.com/

