Bigfork - Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86, of Bigfork, Montana passed away April 17, 2022 at St Joseph Hospital in Polson. June was born June 26, 1935 to Clyde and Uldene (Hawkins) Nebeker in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She met and married Keith McClain October 31, 1951. To this union 3 sons were born Hank, Randy, and Brett.

As well as taking care of 3 boys she worked and retired from First Security Bank in Helena MT. June was an artist of various media; ceramics, painting, and quilting, all of which created beauty. June enjoyed crafting, dancing, bowling, and wintering in Arizona with her husband, Keith. June and Keith enjoyed owning and operating a cherry orchard at Yellow Bay for over 3 decades.



June is preceded in death by her parents, her son Randy McClain and her husband Keith McClain.

June is survived by her two sons, Hank (Mardia) of Clinton MT and Brett (Shelly) of Helena, MT, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; June is also survived by her sisters and brothers Clydene Ruby of Twin Falls, Idaho; Ray (Judie) Black of Mackay, Idaho; Sandy (Lonnie) Tate of Hagerman, Idaho; and Jerry (Kay) Black of Buhl, Idaho.

There are no services planned at this time for June. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.