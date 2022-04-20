ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘This is the most color you’re gonna see’

By Liam Blakey The Daily
The Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus. I almost bought tickets to Coachella. I know, I am a little ashamed of myself — after seeing the number of attendees this...

www.dailyuw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Tips For Lasting Lipcolor With Kiss N’ Makeup

Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup visited with Studio 512 about tricks to make that lipcolor – nude, dark or bright – last all day!. 1. Use a scrub to exfoliate your lips beforehand, so they are soft for application. 2. Keep lips hydrated with a lip...
MAKEUP
PopSugar

Changing Your Hair Color At Home Doesn't Have to Be Scary When You Use These DIY Color Kits

Changing your hair color is sometimes easier said than done. Blame it on time, money, your favorite hair colorist OOV (out on vacation), or all of the above: getting your hair to match what you have in mind feels like a risk. But if the thought of waiting an extra two weeks or more sounds like torture for your impatient self, allow us to present you with a round-up of at-home hair color kits that get the job done, and they get it done right. Whether you're thinking of touching up your icy blond, trying out the red hair effect, or something totally unique, it's all possible from the comfort of your home and on your own time. Just don't be surprised if friends start booking appointments with you!
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

4 Nail Colors That Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2022

When it comes to the world of beauty, 2022 will go down as the year that nails ruled supreme. From colorful tips to cow-print, it would seem that nothing is off the table when it came to nail art and our lust for experimental manicures. And our nail obsession shows no sign of slowing down for the year ahead with top nail technicians already predicting some seriously beautiful nail trends. But if like me you’re a little more pared-back when it comes to what you put on your nails, then you might be pleased to learn that we’re also going to see a return to classic, one-color manicures in plenty of covetable new shades. So whether you’re after something nicely natural or more adventurous, there’s a nail polish color with your name on it in 2022. Keep scrolling for all of the nail color inspiration you need for the year ahead.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Coachella, CA
WISH-TV

Spring beauty tips

As we transition to warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get your skin looking fresh and ready for the spring season. Kayla Zadel, lifestyle correspondent, joined us Friday with a few spring beauty tips. Tip 1: Exfoliate Your Skin. Foreo Smart Facial Cleansing & Massaging Device. Kiehl’s Ultra...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
StyleCaster

This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy