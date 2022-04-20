ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

automotiveMastermind Introduces Mastermind Academy for Continued Dealership Education and Support

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew resource keeps dealers updated on Mastermind’s latest features and offers ongoing training. automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and a provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has launched its first external learning management system – Mastermind Academy. Marketing Technology News: automotiveMastermind...

martechseries.com

geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
Black Enterprise

Entertainment Lawyer Lisa Bonner Wants To Guide You Through The ‘LegaliTEAS Of Entrepreneurship’

Lisa Bonner has held numerous titles throughout her career: entrepreneur, travel writer, and entertainment attorney working in film, music, television, digital, and production. Bonner, who serves as the managing attorney of Bonner Law PC, knows everything about starting a business from a legal perspective. She has represented and advised clients...
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

Live Bash raises $21M, plans to revolutionize performance industry with blockchain tech

Professional and amateur artists -- be they musicians, magicians, or motivational speakers -- are yearning to perform after waiting years for COVID-19 mandates to lift. However, many are limited by the cost. Entertainment technology startup Live Bash announced today that it's creating an affordable entertainment "ecosystem" to help artists get back in the spotlight.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Texas State
WWD

Sarah Engel Promoted to President of January Digital

Click here to read the full article. January Digital has promoted Sarah Engel to the role of president, effective immediately. Engel previously served as January Digital’s chief marketing officer and chief people officer. She joined the company in the fall of 2020 after serving as Lilly Pulitzer’s vice president of marketing and creative communications. Vic Drabicky, founder and chief executive officer of January Digital, described Engel as a “force of nature” and said her “intelligence, passion, business impact and impeccable personal values set such an incredible example not only for everyone in our company but in the broader industry, too.”More from...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

The 7 best cybersecurity certifications: Become a security expert

Hardly a week goes by when we don't hear of a data breach, an exposed AWS bucket owned by a company that has been leaking the records of millions of customers for years, or a serious cybersecurity incident that gives IT teams sleepless nights and prompts government agencies to issue alerts to warn the enterprise of new threats.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

BNPL Service Nelo Launches All-In-One App

Mexico City-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) service Nelo announced Wednesday (April 20) it had launched an all-in-one app. “Nelo’s customers can now use Nelo at any online merchant, through a partnership with Mastercard,” the company said in a news release. “Nelo’s app is the first of its kind in the region, where customers can shop and pay in installments at their favorite stores like Mercado Libre, Amazon, and Liverpool.”
CELL PHONES
Footwear News

Nike Taps Former Twitter Executive as VP of Digital Design

Click here to read the full article. Nike has tapped Dantley Davis as the company’s VP of digital design. Davis, who announced the role change on Twitter and LinkedIn, previously served as the first chief designer officer at Twitter since June of 2019. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also served as the director of product design at Facebook and as a design director at Netflix. “Today marks the next chapter in my career and I’m honored to be joining Nike as Vice President of Digital Design,” Davis wrote on LinkedIn last week. “Nike’s principles have always resonated with me as they...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Revenova Raises $63 Million To Accelerate Transportation Innovation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Revenova announced it has raised $63 million from Viking Global Investors aimed at supporting the company's growth in the commercial transportation sector. The funds will enable Revenova to expand its...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon keynote: Collaborating on sustainability reaps host of benefits

Even though logistics companies are competitors, working together to achieve sustainability goals reaps numerous mutual benefits, according to two keynote speakers at FreightWaves’ 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Friday. “If you invest in companies that have sustainability deeply ingrained in their DNA, the competition versus cooperation thing disintegrates because...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Meet the first 5 startups in Amazon’s new $1B industrial innovation fund

The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund follows other investment activities by the company aimed at finding, backing and sometimes acquiring companies working on technology critical to its own mission. Amazon launched a $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund in 2020 to invest in sustainable technologies and services that will help the company reach its commitment to be net-zero carbon in its operations by 2040. Amazon’s climate fund has invested in 11 companies to date, including CarbonCure, CMC Machinery, Pachama, Redwood Materials, Resilient Power, Rivian, TurnTide Technologies, BETA Technologies, Ion Energy, ZeroAvia and Infinium.
CORVALLIS, OR
hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
RETAIL
Inc.com

Want Your Company to Be Successful? Mark Cuban Says A.I. Is Key

Mark Cuban knows a little bit about emerging technologies, and to him all roads lead to artificial intelligence. There are two types of companies in the world, he said at a recent Harvard Business Review leadership conference, "those who are great with AI and everyone else." The Shark Tank star...
BUSINESS

