automotiveMastermind Introduces Mastermind Academy for Continued Dealership Education and Support

Nike has tapped Dantley Davis as the company's VP of digital design. Davis, who announced the role change on Twitter and LinkedIn, previously served as the first chief designer officer at Twitter since June of 2019. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also served as the director of product design at Facebook and as a design director at Netflix. "Today marks the next chapter in my career and I'm honored to be joining Nike as Vice President of Digital Design," Davis wrote on LinkedIn last week. "Nike's principles have always resonated with me as they...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO