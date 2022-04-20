automotiveMastermind Introduces Mastermind Academy for Continued Dealership Education and Support
New resource keeps dealers updated on Mastermind’s latest features and offers ongoing training. automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and a provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has launched its first external learning management system – Mastermind Academy. Marketing Technology News: automotiveMastermind...martechseries.com
