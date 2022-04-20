ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fEOd6Mw00

Assailants on Wednesday detonated a remote-controlled explosive device as a bus carrying prison guards was passing by, killing one of the guards, an official said. Four other guards were wounded in the explosion.

The attack occurred in the district of Osmangazi, in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province, as the bus was transporting the guards to a prison in the region. One of the injured was in serious condition.

“Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,” Bursa Gov. Yakup Canbolat told reporters after inspecting the scene.

Canbolat said there was around 30 people on the bus. All of them were taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Kurdish militants, leftist extremist groups and Islamic State group militants have carried out numerous attacks around the country in the past.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Turkey#Kurdish#Islamic State
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
ABC News

ABC News

617K+
Followers
149K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy