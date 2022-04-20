ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Sandy City Council to host listening session on homelessness

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEz6d_0fEOatGz00 April 28 scheduled for public roundtable discussion with community service providers.

Homelessness in Sandy has been a conversation in the community and at City Council meetings for years. This year, addressing homelessness is one of the council's goals.

In working toward that goal, the council will hold a listening session with community service providers at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Sandy Public Library, 38980 Proctor Blvd.

The meeting is open to the public, but the discussion will mainly be between the council and the community providers, including representatives from Sandy's Helping Hands, the Sandy Community Action Center, Sandy Connects, AntFarm and the Sandy Social Services Taskforce.

"(Addressing homelessness) is probably a community goal in every city in Oregon," City Manager Jordan Wheeler said. "This is really kicking off the conversation on how the city can help fill the gaps in services and be a resource. We want to hear from our community partners on ideas and suggestions that they have and what they're experiencing in Sandy."

Wheeler said the city has considered doing further listening sessions in the future to hear from the public as well.

People can attend the April 28 session virtually via the city website or in-person.

