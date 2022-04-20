ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully

By Robert Kennedy
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 25-year-old man is in custody after he fled from police when they tried arresting him...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: One arrested after barricaded suspect situation in Marinette

UPDATE: City of Marinette Police say one man was arrested peacefully after an incident that blocked off West Russell Street and Ogden Street on Tuesday night. In a statement, Chief Jon LaCombe says officers were attempting to arrest a 25-year-old Marinette man on an active felony warrant at about 7:15 Tuesday night. Chief LaCombe says the man ran away from officers and went into his home near the intersection of West Russell Street and Ogden, where he barricaded himself in a bedroom.
MARINETTE, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
YourErie

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
KTAR.com

Woman dead, suspect in custody after barricade situation at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting and barricade incident in Phoenix on Thursday night, authorities said. The suspect was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after a police dog helped detain him at a home near 38th Street and Shea Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

7 p.m. update: Columbus hostage situation ends peacefully, with no injuries reported

A hostage situation that began Wednesday night ended with no injuries on Thursday, police told the Ledger-Enquirer. The hostage was released unharmed Thursday around 11 a.m. Negotiators continued to talk to the hostage taker throughout the afternoon, and that suspect surrendered just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The hostage taker is now in custody.
COLUMBUS, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac police pursuit ends in garage, woman arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A seven-mile police chase in Fond du Lac ended with the driver pulling into an open garage at a home that doesn't belong to her. Rosario Lemke, 39, now faces multiple charges, including two felonies for the police chase and entering that home. Just before...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barricade#Police#Wi#Wtaq
WLUC

One dead in Calumet Twp. crash, MSP investigates

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One Calumet man is dead and two women are being treated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Calumet Township Wednesday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post responded to the crash on M-26 near Henwood Road at 5:50 p.m. on April 20. Investigators...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Philly

Man Taken Into Custody After Barricade Situation In Cobbs Creek: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old man has been taken into custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a Cobbs Creek home. Police arrived on scene at 55th and Delancey Streets around 1 p.m. to check on reports of a man with a gun. Authorities say the suspect fired several shots outside before going inside. The firearm has been recovered and there were no injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ValleyCentral

Police searching for Edinburg robbery suspects

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men are wanted by police in connection to two robberies that happened on the same day. According to a release, the first robbery took place at a restaurant near 3700 W Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg on Saturday, April 16 around 6:30 a.m. Police say two men were seen entering […]
EDINBURG, TX
NBC 26 WGBA

Suring man dead after car crash

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says a 79-year-old Suring man is dead after a car crash late Thursday night. Deputies and EMS personnel responded to CTH G west of Parkway Road in the Town of Brazeau around 8:30 Thursday night for reports of a crash involving one vehicle. The man was driving a pickup truck and traveling west on CTH G. Officials say he lost control, drove into the south ditch and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SURING, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLUC

Norway Township assault under investigation

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An assault in Dickinson County remains under investigation. The MSP Iron Mountain Post says it began investigating an assault on April 1. It happened in Norway Township. The MSP says it has released limited information to preserve the integrity of the case. Investigators say they...
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Chilton man arrested for 2nd time in Starkie Swenson case

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest in the case of Starkie Swenson. At a news conference Thursday, authorities said John C. Andrews of Chilton will be charged with Concealing a Corpse. The district attorney says formal charges will be filed...
CHILTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crane rollover occurs at Wrightstown construction site

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wrightstown Police Department responded to a crane rollover at a Wrightstown construction site Tuesday. The rollover occurred prior to 3:20 p.m. at 533 Hickory Street, according to Wrightstown Police. No injuries were reported. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is continuing investigation.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Crews battle blaze at Weston home

Fire crews were called Thursday evening to a blaze at a home in Weston, according to emergency scanner traffic. The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. on Rodney Street, where flames were seen coming from the roof of the home. All occupants appear to have escaped safely. There’s no...
WESTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy