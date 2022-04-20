ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Seth Brown's 2-run double pushes A's past Orioles

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Seth Brown lashed a two-run, go-ahead double in the sixth inning and five Oakland pitchers combined on an eight-hitter Tuesday night as the Athletics made it two straight over the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 victory.

Cole Irvin combined with relievers Zach Logue, Ryan Castellani, Sam Moll and Zach Jackson on the gem, stranding 10 Orioles baserunners in large part by keeping the visitors hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Logue (1-0), making his major league debut after being promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas late last week, was credited with the win after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out one.

Irvin went the first five innings and surrendered Baltimore’s only run in the top of the first on a single by Anthony Santander, a double by Ryan Mountcastle and an infield out by Trey Mancini.

Irvin escaped further damage by striking out Austin Hays, stranding Mountcastle at second. Hays also grounded out with two aboard to end both the third and fifth innings on an 0-for-4 night.

Orioles starter Chris Ellis, who also began the season in the minors after a poor spring, pitched brilliantly in his first big-league outing of the year, keeping the A’s scoreless through 4 1/3 innings despite giving up four hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Oakland, which won the series opener 5-1 on Monday, finally broke through against Orioles reliever Mike Baumann (1-1) in the sixth.

A one-out single by Christian Bethancourt and a walk to Elvis Andrus set the stage for Brown, who plated both with a shot to right-center field.

The A’s held on from there, with Jackson, a rookie appearing in his sixth game, earning his first major league save by striking out Santander with a man on in the ninth to end it.

Bethancourt, Andrus and Brown had two hits apiece for the A’s, who won despite getting out-hit for the second night in a row, 8-7.

Santander and Mancini collected two hits each for the Orioles, who have won just three of their first 11 games.

The doubles by Brown and Mountcastle were the only extra-base hits of the night.

--Field Level Media

